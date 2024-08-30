RX Japan Opens Int'l Visitor Registration For“JAPAN's FOOD” EXPORT FAIR Winter Edition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) International visitor registration is now officially open for the 9th edition of the "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR, which will be held at Makuhari Messe from November 27–29, 2024. With unmatched possibilities to with leading Japanese suppliers and explore an extensive lineup of high-end products, this winter edition of the event is sure to be a must-attend for importers, wholesalers, and international buyers in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.



As a result of the summer edition's success with an astounding participation of more than 18,000 visitors and over 600 exhibitors alongside concurrent show JAPAN INT'L FOOD & BEVERAGE EXPO (JFEX), the forthcoming winter edition of the show is anticipated to attract even more attention from across the globe.



The 9th“JAPAN'S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR: A Must-Attend Event



“JAPAN'S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR's winter edition is an exceptional venue for importers, wholesalers, and international buyers in the ever-changing F&B market. This event offers a platform to source and explore high-end Japanese products including traditional delicacies and the latest innovative F&B offerings.



The three-day event will give attendees access to its exclusive benefits.“JAPAN'S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR's appointment booking system ensures that visitors can get the opportunity to meet with their preferred exhibitors and maximise their time at the showground. The show's diverse exhibitor lineup will also feature an extensive range of F&B products such as high-end and authentic Japanese food and beverages like sushi and sake as well as new advanced products to be launched.



“JAPAN'S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR will also be an avenue for facilitating local and international trade. The show will give visitors a chance to engage directly with Japanese manufacturers, suppliers, and wholesalers, thus forging long-lasting business collaboration.



With an impressive selection of exhibitors and the show's exclusive networking opportunities, attendees can stay ahead of market trends, establish essential business prospects, and advance their product portfolios. In return, this will drive growth and innovation in the evolving global F&B scene.



A Testament to "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR's Commitment in the F&B Industry



The winter editions of "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR and JAPAN INT'L FOOD & BEVERAGE EXPO (JFEX) work together to underscore the increasing interest in Japanese and international food excellence and the important role that the two trade shows play in addressing this demand.



As stated by Show Director Hiroaki Saito,“The winter edition of“JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR not only supports the global demand for high-end Japanese food products but also emphasises the show's commitment to enhancing Japan's F&B landscape on the international stage.”



Local and international visitors can take advantage of the opportunities at“JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR. This event can encourage innovation and broaden the appeal of Japan's F&B industry, which helps to bridge the gap between Japanese and international producers.



Be Present at "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR this November



Don't miss the astounding opportunity to be a part of one of the major events for Japanese F&B products. Register as a visitor today by visiting the show's official website at More details are available via Join thousands of local and international visitors at Makuhari Messe for three days of unparalleled discovery, networking, and innovation.

