AZERNEWS Releases Another Print Issue
Date
8/30/2024 5:19:08 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was
released on August 30.
The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as
"Baku, Tashkent forge stronger economic and Political ties"; "Paris
2024 Paralympics: Azerbaijani athletes ready to compete"; "PACE at
odds with Azerbaijan for several pro-Armenian politicians";
"Enhancing role in Europe's energy security through boosting gas
export" etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of
Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at .
MENAFN30082024000195011045ID1108618881
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.