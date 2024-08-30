Al Mana Meets Qatari Delegation At Paralympic Village In Paris

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

First Vice President of the Qatar Olympic Committee Mohamed bin Yousef Al Mana yesterday visited the Qatari delegation at the Paralympic Village in Paris, where he met with Team Qatar and encouraged them to give their best at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games which kicked off on Wednesday.

Al Mana also toured the Qatari delegation's accommodation and discussed the work being undertaken by the Qatari administrative delegation to support the athletes' needs.

He praised their ongoing efforts to facilitate team's participation in Paris. The QOC First Vice President was received by Dr. Hassan Al Ansari, Secretary General of the Qatar Paralympic Committee and Team Qatar Chef de Mission. Dr. Al Ansari thanked the QOC for its all-out support while hoping for Qatar athletes to shine in the Games.