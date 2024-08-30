Friday Soccer Matches: Live Streaming And Schedules
Date
8/30/2024 5:00:07 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Highlights of today's soccer include matches from the Italian Serie A, like Internazionale vs. Atalanta, and the Brazilian Serie B, featuring Santos vs. Ponte Preta.
The day's schedule also features games from the German Bundesliga, Turkish League, English Championship (second division), and Copa Paulist (round of 16), among others.
German Women's Bundesliga
12:00 PM - Turbine Potsdam vs. Bayern - DAZN
Italian Serie A
1:30 PM - Venezia vs. Torino - ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:45 PM - Internazionale vs. Atalanta - ESPN and Disney+
German Bundesliga (2nd division)
1:30 PM - Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Hannover 96 - OneFootball
1:30 PM - Jahn Regensburg vs. Greuther Fürth - OneFootball
Dutch Eredivisie
3:00 PM - RKC Waalwijk vs. AZ Alkmaar - Disney+
Turkish Super Lig
3:00 PM - Fenerbahçe vs. Alanyaspor - Disney+
Campeonato Paulista U-20
3:00 PM - Desportivo Brasil vs. São Paulo - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
German Bundesliga
3:30 PM - Union Berlin vs. St. Pauli - OneFootball
Belgian Pro League
3:45 PM - Genk vs. Westerlo - Disney+
English Championship (2nd division)
4:00 PM - Luton Town vs. Queens Park Rangers - Disney+
Portuguese Primeira Liga
4:15 PM - Moreirense vs. Benfica - ESPN 4 and Disney+
Spanish Segunda Division
4:30 PM - Oviedo vs. Racing Santander - Disney+
Copa Paulista (Round of 16)
7:30 PM - XV de Piracicaba vs. Oeste - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
Brazilian Serie B
9:30 PM - Santos vs. Ponte Preta - Sportv and Premiere
Mexican Liga MX
10:00 PM - Atlético San Luis vs. Atlas - Disney+
Where to Watch Santos vs. Ponte Preta Live Today in Brazilian Serie B?
The match between Santos and Ponte Preta will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 9:30 PM.
How to Watch the Santos Game Online Today?
You can watch the match online through Globoplay.
Friday's Soccer Games: Where to Watch Live and Schedules
MENAFN30082024007421016031ID1108618685
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.