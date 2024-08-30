عربي


Friday Soccer Matches: Live Streaming And Schedules


8/30/2024 5:00:07 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Highlights of today's soccer include matches from the Italian Serie A, like Internazionale vs. Atalanta, and the Brazilian Serie B, featuring Santos vs. Ponte Preta.

The day's schedule also features games from the German Bundesliga, Turkish League, English Championship (second division), and Copa Paulist (round of 16), among others.

German Women's Bundesliga


  • 12:00 PM - Turbine Potsdam vs. Bayern - DAZN

Italian Serie A

  • 1:30 PM - Venezia vs. Torino - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Internazionale vs. Atalanta - ESPN and Disney+

German Bundesliga (2nd division)

  • 1:30 PM - Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Hannover 96 - OneFootball
  • 1:30 PM - Jahn Regensburg vs. Greuther Fürth - OneFootball



Dutch Eredivisie

  • 3:00 PM - RKC Waalwijk vs. AZ Alkmaar - Disney+

Turkish Super Lig

  • 3:00 PM - Fenerbahçe vs. Alanyaspor - Disney+

Campeonato Paulista U-20

  • 3:00 PM - Desportivo Brasil vs. São Paulo - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

German Bundesliga

  • 3:30 PM - Union Berlin vs. St. Pauli - OneFootball

Belgian Pro League

  • 3:45 PM - Genk vs. Westerlo - Disney+

English Championship (2nd division)

  • 4:00 PM - Luton Town vs. Queens Park Rangers - Disney+

Portuguese Primeira Liga

  • 4:15 PM - Moreirense vs. Benfica - ESPN 4 and Disney+

Spanish Segunda Division

  • 4:30 PM - Oviedo vs. Racing Santander - Disney+

Copa Paulista (Round of 16)

  • 7:30 PM - XV de Piracicaba vs. Oeste - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

Brazilian Serie B

  • 9:30 PM - Santos vs. Ponte Preta - Sportv and Premiere

Mexican Liga MX

  • 10:00 PM - Atlético San Luis vs. Atlas - Disney+

Where to Watch Santos vs. Ponte Preta Live Today in Brazilian Serie B?

  • The match between Santos and Ponte Preta will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch the Santos Game Online Today?

  • You can watch the match online through Globoplay.

The Rio Times

