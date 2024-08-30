Friday Soccer Matches: Live Streaming And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Highlights of today's soccer include matches from the Italian Serie A, like Internazionale vs. Atalanta, and the Brazilian Serie B, featuring Santos vs. Ponte Preta.



The day's schedule also features games from the German Bundesliga, Turkish League, English Championship (second division), and Copa Paulist (round of 16), among others.



German Women's Bundesliga





12:00 PM - Turbine Potsdam vs. Bayern - DAZN







1:30 PM - Venezia vs. Torino - ESPN 4 and Disney+

3:45 PM - Internazionale vs. Atalanta - ESPN and Disney+







1:30 PM - Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Hannover 96 - OneFootball

1:30 PM - Jahn Regensburg vs. Greuther Fürth - OneFootball





3:00 PM - RKC Waalwijk vs. AZ Alkmaar - Disney+





3:00 PM - Fenerbahçe vs. Alanyaspor - Disney+





3:00 PM - Desportivo Brasil vs. São Paulo - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)





3:30 PM - Union Berlin vs. St. Pauli - OneFootball





3:45 PM - Genk vs. Westerlo - Disney+





4:00 PM - Luton Town vs. Queens Park Rangers - Disney+





4:15 PM - Moreirense vs. Benfica - ESPN 4 and Disney+





4:30 PM - Oviedo vs. Racing Santander - Disney+





7:30 PM - XV de Piracicaba vs. Oeste - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)





9:30 PM - Santos vs. Ponte Preta - Sportv and Premiere





10:00 PM - Atlético San Luis vs. Atlas - Disney+





The match between Santos and Ponte Preta will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 9:30 PM.





You can watch the match online through Globoplay.



