RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards 2025 Now Open For Entries

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 16th edition of the awards will recognise the best-in-class retail institutions and individuals

The Retail Banker International (RBI) Asia Trailblazer Awards, the most prestigious retail banking and consumer finance awards, is now open for entries. Celebrating its 16th year, the awards programme recognises and honours the outstanding achievements of financial institutions in Asia for their innovative service offerings and commitment to customer excellence.

The programme covers a wide range of categories, including digital banking, customer experience, product innovation and sustainability. With the financial industry's ever-changing landscape, the awards aim to highlight the best practices and strategies that have driven growth and success for these institutions.

“We are excited to launch the 16th edition of the RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards,” said Sarah Rizvi, Editor of the RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards at MEED.“This platform allows financial institutions to showcase their innovative strategies and exceptional performance in the retail banking industry. Last year, we received 235 entries and recognised the top banks across numerous categories, proving that retail banks that can drive a differentiated proposition have the potential to secure a significant competitive advantage.”

The 2025 awards will judge entrants across 10 key pillars:

.Customer Experience and Segmentation

.Governance

.Human Capital

.Institutional Awards

.Next-Generation Technology

.People Awards

.Positioning & Branding

.Product Advances

.Social

.Third-Party Partnerships

This year, 11 new categories have been introduced to mark the evolution and advancements in the retail banking industry.

The 2025 awards programme will be judged by a panel of industry experts and leaders, who will evaluate the entries based on their innovation, impact and sustainability.

The winners will be announced at a prestigious ceremony in Singapore in March 2025. At this event, they will have the opportunity to network with other industry leaders and showcase their achievements to a global audience.

“The awards are an opportunity for retail banks and consumer finance institutions to showcase their exceptional performance and success in the past year,” said Sonia Kerrigan, Senior Commercial Director at MEED.“We look forward to receiving entries from across Asia and recognising the best-in-class institutions that have set the benchmark for excellence in the industry.”

Interested institutions can submit their entries on the RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards website. Don't miss this opportunity to be recognised as a trailblazer in the retail banking and consumer finance industry.

For more information and to submit your entry, please visit RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards 2025.

