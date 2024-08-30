Mohammad Nazim Returns To TV With ‘Shamshaan Champa': Feels Incredibly Gratifying

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Television Mohammad Nazim, who is making a comeback with the supernatural show, 'Shamshaan Champa', has called his return 'incredibly gratifying'.

Best known for his role of Ahem in the show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', Nazim expressed his enthusiasm about returning to television.

He said: "Television holds a special place in my heart as it marks the beginning of my acting career, and returning to it after a break, especially with a like Shemaroo Umang, feels incredibly gratifying. I am excited to be part of 'Shamshaan Champa', this is the first time I am part of a supernatural show created by the queen of the supernatural genre, Gul Khan."

"The supernatural genre has always been a favorite among audiences as it brings together suspense, thrill, and drama, and 'Shamshaan Champa' adds a flavor of fantasy with romance. I hope the fans like me in this new role and shower me with the same amount of love that they have always shown," he added.

In this show, Nazim will be portraying Shakti Singh, the elder son of the Rathore family. Shakti was a skilled and courageous Daayan hunter, deeply loved and respected by his family, who tragically met his end.

Shakti's role as the Daayan hunter made him a prime target for Mohini, who ultimately ensnared him with her dark magic. Despite being a caring father to Vikram and his sister, and a loving husband to Urvashi, his life took a tragic turn when he fell under Mohini's spell and fell in love with her.

The show stars Monalisa as Mohini, Ayush Shrivastava as Vikram, and Inderjeet Modi as Dhruv.

'Shamshaan Champa' airs on Shemaroo Umang.

Meanwhile, Nazim's show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' starred Giaa Manek, Rucha Hasabnis, Rupal Patel, Vishal Singh, Loveleen Kaur Sasan in the lead roles.

He has also been a part of shows like 'Shaurya Aur Suhani', 'Shraddha', 'Laal Ishq', 'Udaan', 'Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop', 'Bahu Begum' and 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe'.