Directorate Change

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)

30 August 2024

On 26 April 2024, Admiral announced that Karen Green would stand down as a member of the Audit Committee following the release of Admiral's 2024 Half Year Results. In compliance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.6R, following the release of the Half Year Results on 15 August 2024, Admiral confirms that Karen Green will stand down as a member of the Audit Committee effective 1 September 2024. Karen will continue as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Risk Committee.

From 1 September 2024, the membership of the Audit Committee will be Fiona Muldoon (Chair), Mike Brierley and Evelyn Bourke, all of whom are Non-Executive Directors considered by the Board to be independent.

