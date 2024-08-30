“Vengeance” Fighters Hit Several Russian Hideouts In Kupiansk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the“Vengeance” brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed an ammunition depot and destroyed a number of Russian shelters in the Kupiansk sector of the frontline

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SBGS and a was published.

“Operators of strike UAVs continue to reduce the enemy's combat potential and ability to take active action. A number of enemy shelters were destroyed and the occupiers' ammunition depot was destroyed,” the statement said.

Video: of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

As Ukrinform previously reported, border guards of the“Vengeance” unit of the“Phoenix” air defense system destroyed an enemy antenna with a repeater near Kreminna, Luhansk region.