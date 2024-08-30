“Vengeance” Fighters Hit Several Russian Hideouts In Kupiansk Sector
Date
8/30/2024 1:08:36 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers of the“Vengeance” brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed an ammunition depot and destroyed a number of Russian shelters in the Kupiansk sector of the frontline
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SBGS and a video was published.
“Operators of strike UAVs continue to reduce the enemy's combat potential and ability to take active action. A number of enemy shelters were destroyed and the occupiers' ammunition depot was destroyed,” the statement said.
Video: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
As Ukrinform previously reported, border guards of the“Vengeance” unit of the“Phoenix” air defense system destroyed an enemy antenna with a repeater near Kreminna, Luhansk region.
MENAFN30082024000193011044ID1108618190
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.