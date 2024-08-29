Air Cargo Demand For Middle East Carriers Increase
Date
8/29/2024 11:37:29 PM
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))
São Paulo – Air cargo demand for Middle East carriers witnessed a 14.7% year-on-year increase in July, according to data from the International Air transport Association reported by Arab News . According to IATA, this was fueled by maritime tensions and an e-commerce boom.
The increase in delivery of freight by air comes amid attacks on maritime vessels in the Red Sea, which saw the number of ships using the Suez Canal drop.
Several shipping companies diverted their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope – a move which increases delivery times by 10 days or more on average.
Air cargo data
According to IATA, airlines in the region handled 13.5% of global cargo over the period, unchanged from the previous month.
The report further noted that Middle Eastern carriers' air cargo capacity expanded by 4.4% in July compared to the same month last year.
Read more:
Iraq invites private companies to operate airport
©Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/AFP
The post Air cargo demand for Middle East carriers increase appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
MENAFN29082024000213011057ID1108617941
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.