Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
8/29/2024 8:12:28 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
JEDDAH -- Kuwait stresses the need of doubling efforts to end the human rights abuses being committed by the Israeli Occupation forces against the Palestinian people.
KUWAIT -- UK Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis: 48,239 electronic travel authorizations (ETAs) were issued for Kuwaiti citizens in February-June.
RIYADH -- King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh succeeds in utilizing Casgevy gene therapy through CRISPR gene editing technology to cure thalassemia major.
GAZA -- Palestinian health authorities retrieve the bodies of 32 martyrs from sites of Israeli occupation attacks across Gaza.
RAMALLAH -- Three Palestinian young men are shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in Nour Shams camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm.
NEW YORK -- The UN Security Council urges the Libyan actors to resolve central bank crisis, expresses concern over the recent tensions in the country.
NEW DELHI -- At least 66 Indians are killed in rain-induced accidents in Gujarat and Tripura states. (end) Gb
MENAFN29082024000071011013ID1108617811
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.