Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH -- Kuwait stresses the need of doubling efforts to end the human rights abuses being committed by the Israeli forces against the Palestinian people.

KUWAIT -- UK Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis: 48,239 electronic authorizations (ETAs) were issued for Kuwaiti citizens in February-June.

RIYADH -- King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh succeeds in utilizing Casgevy gene therapy through CRISPR gene editing to cure thalassemia major.

GAZA -- Palestinian authorities retrieve the bodies of 32 martyrs from sites of Israeli occupation attacks across Gaza.

RAMALLAH -- Three Palestinian young men are shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in Nour Shams camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm.

NEW YORK -- The UN Security Council urges the Libyan actors to resolve central bank crisis, expresses concern over the recent tensions in the country.

NEW DELHI -- At least 66 Indians are killed in rain-induced accidents in Gujarat and Tripura states. (end) Gb