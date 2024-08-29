India Commissions 2Nd Nuclear Submarine INS Arighaat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Indian Defense authorities announced on Thursday that the second Arihant-Class submarine INS Arighaat has been commissioned into Indian Navy during an event attended by Defense Rajnath Singh in Visakhapatnam in southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

A statement from the Defense said that the defense minister expressed confidence that INS Arighaat will "further strengthen India's nuclear triad and enhance nuclear deterrence".

It also will "help in establishing strategic balance and peace in the region, and play a decisive role in the security of the country," it noted.

He hailed the achievement as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's unwavering resolve to achieve self reliance in defence sector.

"Singh commended the Indian Navy, Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Industry for their hard work and synergy in achieving this capability," it stated.

He also recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for showing political will to put India at par with a nuclear weapon state.

"Today, India is surging ahead to become a developed country. It is essential for us to develop rapidly in every field, including defence, especially in today's geopolitical scenario," he noted.

"We need a strong military. Our government is working on mission mode to ensure that our soldiers possess top-quality weapons and platforms made on Indian soil," he added.

First Indian nuclear submarine INS Arihant was launched in 2009 and commissioned in 2016. Traditionally, India relied upon Russian and French submarines to meet its security requirements. (end)

atk







MENAFN29082024000071011013ID1108617569