Dairy-Free Brand KLIMON Sponsors Competitive Eater Kobayashi

ARCADIA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLIMON – maker of award-winning, ultra-creamy, dairy-free frozen desserts – has chosen sides in Monday's face-off between competitive eaters Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi. With just days to go before Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef, the brand announces its sponsorship of the Japanese "godfather of competitive eating," Kobayashi.

Kobayashi, who has flirted with retirement from competitive eating, will go head-to-head with fellow champion Chestnut for the first time in fifteen years in the Netflix-streamed event at the HyperX Arena Las Vegas at the Luxor Hotel & Casino on Labor Day. Kobayashi will wear KLIMON-branded apparel for the event.

"Growing up, I watched Takeru Kobayashi dominate the hot dog eating competition on July 4th year after year," said KLIMON founder and CEO Alex Cotraviwat.

"His commitment to smashing boundaries was inspirational in life and in business. KLIMON is proud to be in his corner for this marquee event, and beyond."

Kobayashi's partnership with the dairy-free brand highlights the growing trend toward plant-based products in the United States. Per the Good Food Institute, 60% of U.S. households purchased a plant-based food item in 2023 . Coincidentally, Kobayashi's rival Chestnut also caused a recent stir with his endorsement of a plant-based alternative to meat.

"Concern about the environment, animal welfare and personal health are driving demand for plant-based products, particularly among younger consumers," said Cotraviwat. "At KLIMON, our motto is 'No Dairy. No Difference.' We make products so creamy and delicious; everyone enjoys them."

"After so many years in competitive eating, I'm focusing on enjoying food again – which includes leaving room for my favorite KLIMON frozen desserts," said Takeru Kobayashi about the brand partnership. "But first, I look forward to settling the debate about who is the dominant competitive eater and beating Joey Chestnut."

Tune in to watch Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef live on Netflix on September 2 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. For more on KLIMON, including behind the scenes content with Kobayashi, follow @klimonbrand on Instagram.



About KLIMON

KLIMON ("NO MILK" backwards) makes 100% plant-based, dairy-free products that meet today's consumer preferences with zero compromise on great taste, inspiring the brand motto "No Dairy. No Difference." KLIMON's award-winning, ultra creamy frozen desserts – made from a proprietary blend of pea protein, coconut oil and tapioca – include pints and sandwiches in more than a dozen flavors that are naturally flavored, sweetened with sugar and contain a variety of delicious mix-ins. Launched in 2022, KLIMON products are sold across the nation in grocers like Harris Teeter, Stop & Shop and Stater Brothers. For more information, visit . KLIMON is a Jaback Group

brand.



