Four People Injured In Kharkiv Region As Result Of Shelling Of Village

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, four people were as a result of the shelling of Novoosynove village of the Kupiansk community.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“Updated information on the shelling in Novoosynove village of the Kupiansk community. Four people were injured in the shelling - a man of 65 and three women of 83, 65 and 73 years old,” the message says.

It is noted that two women were hospitalized with explosive wounds. Others, despite their injuries, refused to be hospitalized.

According to preliminary data, the occupiers fired at the village with multiple rocket launchers and used rocket launchers.

As reported, at about 16:00, the enemy fired at the village of Novoosynove village of Kupiansk community. As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out and engulfed a private house, an outbuilding and a car. Two people were reported injured.