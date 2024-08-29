US, China Follow Up On Biden, Xi Summit Commitments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met on Thursday President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China in Beijing to further discuss implementation of the commitments and President Xi made last year in California.

According to a statement by the White House, the meeting was part of an ongoing effort to maintain channels of communication and to responsibly manage the relationship between the United States and China.

The two sides further discussed the implementation of the commitments President Biden and President Xi made at the November 2023 Woodside Summit, including on counternarcotics, military-to-military communications, and AI safety and risk.

They also discussed cross-Strait issues, Russia's war against Ukraine, and the South China Sea.

Both sides welcomed ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication, including planning for a call between President Biden and President Xi in the coming weeks. (end)

