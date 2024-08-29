(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (RITR) Successfully Listed on Nasdaq



HONG KONG, Aug 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited ("Reitar Logtech") (NASDAQ: RITR) has officially listed on the stock on August 23, 2024. This marks an important milestone in the company's internationalization, also signifies Reitar Logtech's commitment to driving the formation of smart logistics ecosystem, injecting new momentum into the industry.

Founded in 2015, Reitar Logtech provides end-to-end logistics solutions by integrating real estate, logistics operations, and innovative technologies through two main segments:

1. Asset management and consulting services - They source and develop logistics properties, enhance asset value through technology, and connect with suitable logistics operators.

2. Construction management and engineering design - They provide project management services for logistics property development.

Reitar Logtech's one-stop model allows them to deeply understand customer needs, provide tailored solutions, lower operating costs, and optimize overall logistics operations. As a pioneer in the PLT (property + logistics technology) space in Hong Kong with over 20 years of industry expertise and strong relationships with key players.

The company serves both logistics operators (3PLs) and capital partners investing in logistics real estate projects. Reitar Logtech help 3PLs with property procurement, licensing, and strategic planning. The company help capital partners to source, develop, and manage logistics assets to maximize value. Reitar Logtech's integrated approach and deep industry knowledge are their key competitive advantages in the concentrated Hong Kong logistics services market.

Reitar Logtech raised funds through its initial public offering (IPO) to accelerate product R&D, expand its global business footprint, and continuously optimize service quality. Going forward, Reitar Logtech will strive to consolidate its leadership position in the smart logistics field, partnering with global partners to drive the digital transformation of the supply chain, and lead the smart logistics industry into a new era of development, creating greater value for customers.





