Techmediabreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Expands Presence Into Maryland Through Partnership With Prominent Baltimore-Based Service Provider

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and cybersecurity sectors, has successfully secured a new contract with a leading Baltimore-based in Maryland. Under this partnership, SuperCom has deployed its advanced and 24/7 monitoring center services. Launched in June 2024, the contract is estimated to generate an annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) of approximately $250,000.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence into Maryland through this partnership with a prominent Baltimore-based service provider. Our GPS technology and 24/7 monitoring center services are perfectly aligned to meet the needs of their clients and operations, providing robust and reliable solutions to support their mission. This contract not only strengthens our footprint in the U.S. market but also reaffirms our commitment to delivering top-tier technology and services that empower our partners and clients to achieve their goals,” said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, visit the company's website at

