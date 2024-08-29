Hitachi And KDDI Announce The Contents Of A Joint Exhibition In Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan's Society 5.0 And Future City

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Hitachi and KDDI Announce the Contents of a Joint in 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan's "Society 5.0 and Future City" Visitors will experience an interactive simulation of solving city issues in 2035 in a theater where 120 people will gather

TOKYO, Aug 29, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (“Hitachi”) and KDDI Corporation (“KDDI”) today announced the outline of a joint exhibition (“the Exhibition”),“Society 5.0 and Future City” at the“Future Life Expo: Future City” project (“the Future City”), a part of the Future Society Showcase Project Exhibition in Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan (“the Expo”).







The concept of the Exhibition is“We can change the future.” Visitors can choose solutions for the future issues and experience how the city in the future will change through simulations.

Hitachi and KDDI will work together with visitors to realize Society 5.0, a human-centered society where people live vibrantly, by combining the know-how and technologies of both companies, which have been cultivated as providers ofsocial infrastructure and platforms that support cities.

Overview of Society 5.0 and Future City

The exhibition consists of a“Theater Zone” and an“Action Zone.”

(1) About the Theater Zone

- Facility Overview: This is a theater-style facility that can accommodate 120 visitors at a time and offers an interactive experience of choosing a solution for creating the city in the future using smart devices. It embodies a“cyber-physical system,” that uses advanced IT systems to link cyber space and physical space to analyze current conditions and predict the future in order to solve social issues. The environment providing similarexperience as the Theater Zone will be built on the Metaverse and will be available for visitors to experience from outside the venue of the Expo.

- Story: The Theater Zone is set up as a cyber space where visitors can look into the future of 2035 andparticipate in solving problems. Visitors will receive SOS on familiar themes from a child living in the future in 2035. All 120 visitors will think together and choose a solution, while having fun and deepening theirunderstanding of future issues and options with a navigator.

Visitors can experience how the city in the future will change with the solutions they choose as they guide thechild living in the future through a simulation in cyber space.







(2) About the Action Zone

.This is a gaming experience that children can enjoy participating in while moving their bodies. Visitors can experience how each action lead to solutions to urban issues and change the city in the future. Details will be announced later.







The city in the future on a virtual platform

KDDI will provide the city in the future on a virtual platform during the Expo. This city in the future will be built not onlyby KDDI but also by other sponsors of the Future City can think about the future they want to live in bywalking around the city as an avatar and interacting with the sponsor's future technology and talking with the city's residents. Details will be announced later.



About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of“Digital Systems & Services” – supporting our customers' digital transformation;“Green Energy & Mobility” – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railwaysystems, and“Connective Industries” – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in variousindustries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totaled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 270,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at



About KDDI Corporation

KDDI is a telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering multitude of services to individual customers through its“au”,“UQ mobile” and“pivo” brands, and to corporate customers through its“KDDI BUISNESS” brand.

In May 2022, KDDI had stated“KDDI VISION 2030: The creation of a society in which anyone can make their dreams areality, by enhancing the power to connect”. Under this vision, KDDI is promoting its business strategy in the Mid-Term Management Strategy (FY2022–FY2025), defined as the“Satellite Growth Strategy”. With a focus on 5G communications, data-driven practices, and generative AI, KDDI will accelerate business growth by providing value-added services in the growth areas of DX, finance, energy, and life transformation (LX) which encompasses five areas of future growth (Mobility, Sports/Entertainment, Web3/Metaverse, Healthcare, and Space).

Placing "sustainability management" at the core, KDDI will aim to achieve the sustainable growth of society and the enhancement of corporate value together with our partners, by harnessing the“Satellite Growth Strategy” and strengthening the management base.

