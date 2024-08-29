QSL Cup Season 24-2025 Due To Kick Off Friday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The first round of the QSL Cup for the 2024-2025 season will kick off tomorrow.

Al Rayyan and Al Shahania will face each other in the opening match of 2024-2025 season QSL Cup (Group A) at the Grand Hamad of Al Arabi club on Friday, August 30, 2024. The kick-off is at 6.30pm.

The match holds significant importance for both teams as they are determined to perform at their best to gain advantage in the tournament. Consequently, both sides are entering the initial match with great intensity.

Al Rayyan aim to rectify the recent errors observed in the league and intend to evaluate several of their players during the tournament, thereby preparing the team to present a strong performance in the forthcoming competitions of the season.

Currently, Al Rayyan are positioned eighth in the league standings, having accumulated three points from as many rounds, with one victory and two defeats.

Meanwhile, Al Shahania and their coach Alvaro Mejia are looking to utilize this tournament as a platform to assess their players and address the mistakes made in the league matches. The team is currently placed 11th with a total of two points from two draws and one loss.

Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium of Qatar Sports Club will host the 2024-2025 season QSL Cup Group A first-round match between Al Arabi and Al Ahli, also on Friday. The kick-off is at 8.30pm.

Al Arabi, who finished as runners-up last season after succumbing to Umm Salal in the final, aim to leverage from this tournament under the guidance of coach Younes Ali to realign the team's trajectory and adequately prepare the players prior to their return from the international break.

Conversely, Al Ahli, coached by Croatian Igor Biscan, have been delivering impressive performances since the season's outset in the league. This strong showing has enabled them to secure second place in the standings with seven points, trailing leaders Al Duhail by two points, having won two matches and drawn one.

Within the same group (A), Al Duhail and Qatar SC will face off at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium of Al Gharafa Club on Friday. The kick-off is at 8.30pm.

Both teams enter the tournament with the aim of competing for the title. Coach of either side will also seek to draw up technical and tactical plans, and achieve the greatest benefit.

Al Duhail, who are a motivated lot and lead the Ooredoo Stars League standings with nine points from three wins will seek to continue their winning form, while Qatar SC, who occupy the ninth place in the standings with three points from one win and two losses, will also look for a positive result.

Both sides last met in Week 1 of the league championship and Al Duhail won by a 6-1 margin.

Qatar SC coach Yousef Al Noubi will try to put in place appropriate plans that will restore the team's strength and take advantage of the tournament to iron out flaws, and at the same time enhance and support the positives in preparation for the upcoming matches.

Al Wakrah and Al Khor will lock horns in the opening round in Group B at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium of Al Gharafa club on Saturday. The kick-off is at 6.30pm.

Both Al Wakrah and Al Khor are looking forward to a strong start in the tournament and will work to achieve a victory and collect the three points that will give them the motivation for the upcoming rounds.

Al Wakrah are currently in fourth place in the Ooredoo Stars League standings after Week 3 with five points (one win and two draws), while Al Khor have two points from as many draws and one loss and are placed 10th.

Both sides have a number of distinguished players both foreign and Qatari professionals and it is certain that the coach of each team will try to prepare his squad in an appropriate manner and push the available players to achieve the best result from the clash, which is expected to be strong and exciting.

Umm Salal and Al Shamal will face off in Group B in the concluding match of the 2024-2025 season QSL Cup Round 1 at the Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium of Qatar Sports Club on Saturday. The kick-off is at 8.30pm.

Both teams are expected to field their strongest line-ups, driven by their ambitions for victory. The upcoming match promises to be a challenging encounter for the sides, particularly given that Umm Salal had beaten Al Shamal 3-2 in Week 2 of the 2024-2025 season Ooredoo Stars League.

Currently, Umm Salal hold the seventh position in league standings, having secured three points. They had lost to Al Rayyan and Al Duhail.

Al Shamal are positioned sixth in the league, also with three points, having achieved a victory over Al Sadd, while suffering a loss to Umm Salal and Qatar SC.

Both teams are eager to embark on their tournament journey by securing three points. Holders Umm Salal, who defeated Al Arabi in the final last season, aim for a robust start, while Al Shamal are equally keen to strive for victory.

