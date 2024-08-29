Mannai Infotech, BUSINESSNEXT Form Strategic Partnership To Drive Digital Transformation In Qatar's Banking Sector

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatars leading system integrator, Mannai InfoTech, an ICT Division under Mannai Trading Company WLL announces their strategic partnership with BUSINESSNEXT to drive digital transformation and craft next-generation customer experiences for banking.

The alliance between Mannai InfoTech & BUSINESSNEXT marks a significant blend of modern technology, domain expertise, business consultation and implementation services to deliver high-impact customer experience and relationship management solutions for the banks in Qatar, according to a statement published on Qatar Exchange website.

This partnership is set to transform the banking industry in Qatar, promising unparalleled enhancements in customer experiences, operational efficiencies, and business growth.

The alliance will bring unparalleled benefits to the Qatar banking sector with its specialized AI capabilities like personalized customer intelligence, onboarding journeys, risk rating models, accelerate back-office operations, product recommendations, smart bots, next-best actions, and much more. It has specialized offerings covering all lines of business for banks including retail banking, corporate banking, and Islamic banking.

In addition, it specializes in delivering modern lending experience with new age UI/UX, automated parameterized smart credit engine, and ready ecosystem integrations.

Vishal Khurana, Region Head - Middle East and Africa, BUSINESSNEXT, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Mannai InfoTech to further accelerate our delivery of our innovative solutions to Qatar Banking Sector.

This alliance will empower banks in Qatar to navigate the complexities of digital transformation and achieve remarkable growth and efficiency." Mannai InfoTechs Senior Vice President Binu M R said, "The synergy between BUSINESSNEXTs technological prowess and Mannai InfoTechs domain expertise is expected to drive significant advancements in technology, improving customer loyalty and business growth across the banking industry."

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in banking solutions, introducing unprecedented innovation and a profound focus on customer needs, resulting in increased cross-selling opportunities, enhanced Net Promoter Scores (NPS), massive reduction in customer servicing costs, faster go-to-market, and much more.

MENAFN29082024000067011011ID1108616478