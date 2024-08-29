Christmas Comes Early This Year As TERRIFIER 3 Drops Official Trailer And Key Art

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ahead of the World Premiere at Fantastic

Fest 2024, the highly anticipated Official Trailer and Key Art for TERRIFIER 3 Unveiled; Tickets on Sale Now for October 11 Theatrical Release

Trailer Scared up Over 7 Million Views on YouTube in first 24 Hours

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS ), an innovative streaming and entertainment company, and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, have released the official trailer and key art for Terrifier 3 ahead of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest 2024 and official theatrical release on October 11th. Tickets are on sale now at terrifier3 .

Terrifier 3

After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they're safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe.

Starring David Howard Thornton, Lauren Lavera, Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Antonella Rose, Margaret Anne Florence, Bryce Johnson, Alexa Blair, Mason Mecartea, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, Jon Abrahams with Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck, and Jason Patric.

Written and directed by Damien Leone, Terrifier 3 comes courtesy of Dark Age Cinema Productions. Phil Falcone Produces with Lisa Falcone acting as Executive Producer. Co-producers include Michael Leavy, Jason Leavy, George Steuber, and Steve Della Salla. Brad Miska, Brandon Hill, and Erick Opeka Executive Produce for Cineverse. Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor also Executive Produce.

"Terrifier 3 is bigger, scarier, and so jam-packed with insanity that the trailer doesn't even scratch the surface of what's in store for horror fans come October 11," said Brad Miska, VP, Bloody Disgusting for Cineverse. "This time around, Art the Clown delivers one helluva season's beatings that will shock theatergoers to the core. The trailer is just the stocking stuffer."

Terrifier 2, the 2022 instant cult slasher sensation, was produced on a micro-budget and then went on to generate more than $15 million at the global box office, generating significant buzz, generating a scary amount of press coverage and popping everywhere from Saturday Night Live and Bupkis to rap lyrics and ugly holiday sweaters. A novelisation of Terrifier 2 written by Tim Waggoner (author of the Halloween Kills and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter novelisations) will be released by Titan Books this October on paperback .

Terrifier 3 was named by USA Today as one of the Top 10 most anticipated Horror films of 2024. Following the theatrical run, Cineverse plans to release the film across all platforms, including its SCREAMBOX horror streaming service.

SCREAMBOX features a broad mix of content for casual and die-hard horror fans alike. The service is refreshed monthly with content from the Company's extensive genre library with films and episodes delivering every type of terror imaginable. SCREAMBOX currently features classic horror films like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Black Christmas, instant slasher hit Terrifier 2 as well as the BBC series Bedlam and Being Human. SCREAMBOX recently premiered the found footage feature Frogman and acquired the highly anticipated anthology Tales From the Void. SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast, Cox and screambox.

