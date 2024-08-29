Global Non-Starch Polysaccharide (NSP) Enzyme Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.97 billion in 2023 to $1.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to animal nutrition efficiency, human health and nutrition, agricultural waste utilization, regulatory support and policies, and market demand for plant-based products.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growth of plant-based diets, expansion of biofuel production, rising global population, climate change mitigation efforts, economic factors, and cost efficiency.

Growth Driver Of The Non-starch Polysaccharide (NSP) Enzyme Market

The increasing demand in the animal feed industry is expected to propel the growth of the non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme market going forward. Animal feed is a mixture of ingredients formulated to provide essential nutrients for the growth, health, and productivity of livestock and poultry. The demand in the animal feed industry is growing due to increasing global meat consumption and the expansion of livestock farming. Non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzymes are used in animal feed to break down complex carbohydrates, enhancing nutrient digestibility and improving overall animal growth and health.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, AB Enzymes GmbH, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Trouw Nutrition USA LLC, Alltech Inc.

Major companies operating in the non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme market are focusing on developing new enzyme products, such as feed enzymes, that improve nutrient digestion and make feed more cost-effective and sustainable. A feed enzyme is a specialized protein that enhances the digestion of nutrients in animal feed, improving overall feed efficiency and animal health.

Segments:

1) By Type: Soluble, Insoluble

2) By Source: Plant, Microbial, Animal

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed, Biofuel, Textile, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme market in 2023. The regions covered in the non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Non-starch Polysaccharide (NSP) Enzyme Market Definition

Non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzymes are specialized enzymes that break down non-starch polysaccharides, which are complex carbohydrates found in plant cell walls. These enzymes are used in animal feed to improve the digestibility and nutritional value of feed ingredients, leading to better animal growth and health. The purpose of NSP enzymes is to enhance feed efficiency, reduce feed costs, and improve the overall sustainability of livestock production.

Non-starch Polysaccharide (NSP) Enzyme Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Non-starch Polysaccharide (NSP) Enzyme Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme market size, non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme market drivers and trends, non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme market major players, non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme competitors' revenues, non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme market positioning, and non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme market growth across geographies. The non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

