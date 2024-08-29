OCOA Launches At Urban Outfitters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The First Dominican-Inspired Curly Hair Care Brand from Pennsylvania

READING, Pa., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OCOA , the luxe curly hair care brand with roots in Pennsylvania and inspired by Dominican ingredients, is thrilled to announce its debut at Urban Outfitters just in time for the back-to-school season. This exciting launch marks a significant milestone as OCOA becomes the first curly hair care product line from Pennsylvania to be featured at this renowned Philadelphia based retailer.

Founded with a mission to end hair assimilation, OCOA features ingredients from their homeland, Dominican Republic, and beyond to honor the rich cultural heritage and also provide efficacious solutions for those with curly hair, helping them embrace who they are born to be.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Urban Outfitters for our first major online distribution expansion," said Nicol Varona Cancelmo, Co-founder of OCOA. "This collaboration represents an opportunity to bring our Dominican-inspired curly hair care products to a wider audience, especially as we enter the back-to-school season. It's a perfect time for students and families to discover products that truly understand and cater to the needs of curly hair."

OCOA's debut at Urban Outfitters will feature its flagship collection, including the Hydrating Curl Cream, Defining Styling Gel, Curl Care Shampoo and Curl Care Conditioner, all designed to provide intense hydration and definition for curls. These products are crafted with natural ingredients like mango butter, marula oil, avocado oil, and aloe vera, known for their moisturizing and nourishing properties.

As a brand dedicated to inclusivity and celebrating diverse hair types, OCOA's presence at Urban Outfitters underscores the growing demand for products that cater to the unique needs of curly-haired individuals. This launch not only highlights OCOA's commitment to quality and cultural authenticity but also sets the stage for further growth and innovation within the beauty industry.

OCOA invites everyone to experience the power of its collection, now available at urbanoutfitters. Join us in celebrating this exciting new chapter and the beauty of curly hair.

About OCOA

OCOA is clean curl care for hermanas (sisters) everywhere inspired by the beauty of the Dominican Republic. Co-formulated by hermanas for hermanas. The collection is crafted with potent ingredients like Hibiscus flower extract and Mango butter to nourish curls, skin care as scalp care.

OCOA's

mission is to end hair assimilation to help curly hair individuals embrace who they are born to be. For more information, visit ocoabeauty .

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is a lifestyle retailer dedicated to inspiring customers through a unique combination of product, creativity and cultural understanding. Founded in 1970 in a small space across the street from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, offering experiential retail environments and a well-curated mix of women's, men's, accessories and home product assortments. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at

.

Contact: Nicol Varona Cancelmo

[email protected]

Phone: 610-246-7972

SOURCE OCOA