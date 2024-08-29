Huge Breakthrough For Chronic Wasting Disease Testing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gary M. Pusateri D, IL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dream Genomics, Inc. has successfully discovered the first ever bioprofile in the blood of live deer which detects Chronic Wasting (CWD). This unique signature of more than 300 genes demonstrates that an early diagnostic for CWD is achievable.CWD has been reported by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention in animals in at least 34 U.S. states, and four Canadian provinces. Originally identified in captive cervids in Colorado in the late 1960's and in wild populations in 1981, CWD is a serious disease found in animals such as deer, elk, moose, and reindeer. It is always fatal to infected animals and no vaccine nor treatment currently exists.Efforts to control the spread of CWD have been reactionary to date and involve extermination of entire herds in captive settings and dramatic culling of free ranging herds. Standard diagnostic testing for the disease is post mortem and involves collection of lymph node or brain and spinal column tissues from deceased animals.Dream Genomics' proven advancements in gene expression profiling are being applied to discover, develop, and produce a blood test for CWD which preserves the life of the animal being tested. This research is based on 14 years of verified human genomics bioprofiling and is focused toward the development of a quick turnaround (24 Hour) assay and a rapid (less than 1 hour) CWD field test. The CWD field test will be designed for ease of use and will be administered in the field by state wildlife agencies, deer farmers, land owners, and even hunters for both free ranging and captive cervids.Dream Genomics, Inc., a visionary biotechnology firm at the forefront of advanced genomic discovery, was founded on a premise to safeguard wildlife populations and protect public health through its ground breaking work combating CWD. Dream Genomics' patent pending technology will aid in the preservation and health of global cervid populations; help to facilitate pro-active management practices; provide a level of assurance for human health; and further research toward an eventual cure for the disease. The company is actively seeking equity partners to bring its technology to market. For further information contact:Gary M. Pusateri M.D.DREAM GENOMICS, INC.Cell: +1 (715) 891-4418Email: ...

