UK Companies Win Contracts For New Riyadh Airport

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Riyadh: Global firms including Foster & Partners, Jacobs Engineering, Mace, and Nera have been signed on for the new phase of development at King Salman International Airport in the Saudi capital.



Being developed by the King Salman International Airport Development Co., a subsidiary of the Public Fund, the deals with these leading firms in architecture, engineering, construction, and air traffic management aim to advance the facility's expansion and establish it as a major hub for tourism, travel, and in Riyadh and the broader region.



American firm Jacobs Engineering will offer specialized consulting for the airport's master plan and new runways, while UK-based global consulting and construction company Mace will implement best practices and innovations throughout planning and construction. Saudi-based Nera will manage the design of the airspace to improve air traffic efficiency and operations with advanced technologies.



Spanning approximately 57 sq. km, the facility will feature six parallel runways and existing terminals named after King Khalid - the founder of modern Saudi Arabia. It will also include 12 sq. km of support facilities, residential and recreational areas, retail spaces, and logistics real estate.



This follows the announcement of the masterplan for the airport by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2022, which outlines its transformation into one of the world's largest facilities, aiming to handle up to 120 million travelers by 2030 and 185 million by 2050, with a cargo capacity of 3.5 million tons.



“We are committed to developing an airport that is a pioneering model in the world of aviation, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to transform Riyadh into a gateway to the world and a global destination for transportation, trade and tourism, enhancing Saudi Arabia's position as a global logistics hub that contributes to economic development,” said Marco Mejia, CEO of King Salman International Airport Development Co.



He added:“We welcome these leading companies in the sector to work alongside the King Salman International Airport Development Co. team, as their combined expertise plays a fundamental role in developing King Salman International Airport to provide a distinctive travel experience.”



King Salman International Airport aims to establish high standards for the future with a focus on efficient operations, modern amenities, and a smooth travel experience.



With sustainability at its core, the air base aims for LEED Platinum certification by integrating advanced green initiatives and will be powered by renewable energy.



The new facility supports PIF's strategy to boost the Kingdom's economic diversification, aligning with the National Transport Strategy and the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative.



The new airport is expected to contribute SR27 billion ($7.20 billion) annually to the non-oil gross domestic product and create 103,000 direct and indirect jobs, in line with the Vision 2030 objectives.



