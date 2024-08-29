Porsche Drive Program Marks Its Fifth Anniversary In Canada



The monthly subscription model began operating in Toronto on August 29, 2019

Program has since grown to include daily rental options, single vehicle subscription, and expanded to Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal The service continues to offer the latest Porsche models and as such will soon be welcoming the all-new Macan Electric in its fleet

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Drive Canada, Ltd. (PDCL) celebrates today the fifth anniversary of its Porsche Drive program. Previously known as Porsche Passport, the monthly subscription model began operating in Toronto on August 29, 2019.



“Porsche Drive is a flexible and convenient alternative to conventional vehicle ownership that offers on-demand access to an exclusive selection of our sports cars across all model lines,” said David Williams, President and CEO of PDCL.“We have delighted over 1,000 members over the past five years with an expanding offer of services and locations and look forward to delivering excitement to an even greater number.”

The program offers a monthly subscription plan that allows members to choose either a single-vehicle subscription or a multi-vehicle subscription that includes unlimited swaps between models using an online web application including a team of Digital Concierges. Vehicles are delivered and picked up at a member's home or workplace within a service area. In Canada, all operating costs except fuel/charging are included in a single monthly payment for subscription services. Single Vehicle Subscription currently starts at $2,100 per month plus tax for a Macan and ranges up to $5,500 per month plus tax for a 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet. Multi-Vehicle Subscription includes all model lines - 911, Taycan, 718, Macan, Cayenne and Panamera - and is available for $4,800 per month plus tax.

Customers seeking a more short-term commitment, such as weekend getaways, special occasions, or vacations, can schedule a daily rental service, choosing from the Porsche Drive fleet. Rentals allow up to 400 kilometres per day. Daily pricing ranges from $319 plus tax for a Macan to $539 plus tax for a 911 when selecting a one- to three-day rental period. Opting for a 911 over a rental period of 4 days or more reduces the daily price to $469 plus tax.

For individuals who seek electrified models, the all-electric Taycan is already included in the Porsche Drive fleet. The new Macan Electric will soon be joining the available model line-up, as will E-Hybrid variants of the Cayenne and Panamera.

About Porsche Drive Canada, Ltd.

Porsche Drive Canada, Ltd. (PDCL) is the exclusive subscription and rental program for vehicles distributed by Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. PDCL has a dedicated, bilingual Canadian Digital Concierge team to support the members and Porsche Centres participating in the Porsche Drive program.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, PCL employs a team of more than 70 supporting sales, aftersales, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us:

| | | | |

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at