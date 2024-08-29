(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Russia's Foreign announced that it had imposed an entry ban on 92 US citizens, including journalists and security officials, in response to what it described as the United States' "russophobic" policies. This move comes as a countermeasure to US sanctions targeting Russian individuals and entities, reflecting the ongoing tensions between the two nations.



The ministry's statement detailed that the blacklist comprises employees from various US media outlets, alongside security personnel and executives from major companies within the US military-industrial complex. It also includes officials from financial institutions that have been instrumental in providing weapons and financial support to Ukraine, highlighting Russia's discontent with US involvement in the conflict.



Further emphasizing its stance, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared its intention to continue expanding this list, targeting those it accuses of being directly involved in activities deemed hostile to Russia. This expansion is part of a broader strategy to retaliate against what Moscow perceives as aggressive actions by the United States, particularly in the context of the Ukraine conflict.



The decision to ban additional US citizens underscores the deteriorating relations between the two countries and signals Russia's determination to respond forcefully to sanctions and other measures it views as threatening. The ongoing exchange of punitive actions between Russia and the US continues to fuel diplomatic strains, with no signs of easing tensions in the near future.

