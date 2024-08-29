Nimai Facilitates Impact Financing For Kadat Food And Beverages (SL) Limited In Sierra Leone With IFC

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Nimai, a leading corporate finance and transaction advisory firm, has successfully facilitated a complex transaction between the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Kadat Food and Beverages (SL) Limited. This deal secures a loan for the Sierra Leonean soft drinks and fruit juices producer, enabling the company to boost productive capacity, create employment opportunities, and strengthen local value chains by sourcing more from local farmers. The loan is financed by IFC along with the Private Sector Window of GAFSP, the Global Agriculture Food and Security Program.

Kadat Food and Beverages, which operates Sierra Leone's largest automated beverage plant, will use the financing to increase fruit sourcing from local farmers. The expansion is expected to create numerous jobs throughout the agriculture value chain, significantly contributing to the nation's agricultural sector.

Nimai's efforts in securing this impact financing will boost local manufacturing and import substitution, positively impacting the local economy.

'IFC's investment gives us the long-term financing needed to build our capacity, serve the growing domestic market, and develop a robust supply chain for a sustainable business,' said Kishore Kumar Parwani, CEO of Kadat Food and Beverages.

Atul Nijhawan, Managing Director of Kadat Food and Beverages, added, 'This is an exciting milestone for us. We look forward to executing our expansion plans with IFC's investment, which will significantly contribute to the local economy's growth.'

Nisarg Dugad, Nimai's Managing Partner, who led the transaction, commented, 'We are pleased to support Kadat Food and Beverages in this transformative impact driven project. This financial closure underscores our ability to deliver unique solutions for projects across Africa.'