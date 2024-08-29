Dam catastrophe results in death of dozens in war-torn Sudan

(MENAFN) A catastrophic dam collapse in Sudan’s eastern Red Sea state has resulted in the deaths of at least 30 people and the destruction of 20 villages, following severe rainfall and flooding. The United Nations reported on Monday that the Arbaat Dam, located 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Port Sudan, burst late on Saturday night after heavy rains overwhelmed its capacity.



The disaster struck as the region was grappling with already strained conditions. Local indicated that the dam overflowed, leading to widespread flooding. More than 100 individuals remain unaccounted for, and the devastation has rendered the area nearly unrecognizable, with crucial infrastructure such as electricity and water pipelines heavily damaged.



Omar Eissa Haroun, head of the water authority for Red Sea state, described the situation as dire, emphasizing the widespread damage to essential services. In response to the crisis, Sudan's military leader, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, met with local residents to address the emergency.



The floods have affected around 50,000 people, with many of their homes rendered uninhabitable. The Arbaat Dam was a critical water source for Port Sudan, which serves as a key hub for the country’s Red Sea port, airport, and a vital entry point for humanitarian aid. The Sudanese Environmentalists Association has warned that the city is facing an acute water shortage in the coming days due to the destruction of this key infrastructure.



Sudan’s Health Ministry has mobilized resources to assist those affected by the flooding. The nation, already ravaged by ongoing conflict, is struggling to cope with the additional strain. Since the outbreak of fighting in April last year between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the country has experienced widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure.



The conflict has displaced over 10.7 million people, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), with more than 2 million fleeing to neighboring countries. The recent dam disaster further exacerbates the humanitarian crisis, underscoring the urgent need for international support and intervention.

