Snuggle® brand partners with

Katelyn Brown to promote the comfort of home while aligning with home & laundry experts to educate consumers on best uses for fabric softener

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 30 years,

Snuggle®

fabric softener has been a trusted brand that has provided reliable softness and freshness to help create the comfort of home. In an effort to support this overarching brand message and promote upcoming product innovations, the brand has announced that they have brought on a new Brand Partner, Katelyn Brown, enlisted as Snuggle® brand's first ever ambassador to represent "comfort of home"! A musician, wife and mother residing in Nashville, Tennessee, Katelyn is the perfect person to help connect with the Snuggle® consumer and share how and why she loves using Snuggle® products for her family at home to create a sense of comfort, connection and familiarity.

This is an exciting time for Snuggle®, as the brand recently launched a new campaign on July 1, 2024, marking the debut of its updated brand messaging. With a new national television commercial as well as digital and social media content running across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, this big push aimed to engage Snuggle® consumers in a dynamic and impactful manner, showcasing the brand's commitment to bringing the comfort of home to families everywhere.

Snuggle® brand news doesn't stop there. With new product innovations on the forefront targeted for September 2024 and into 2025, Snuggle® has formed its very own "Snuggle® Squad," which consists of three home and lifestyle experts/content creators. Through branded collaborations on social media and relevant media outreach, Snuggle® will be able to leverage the newly established squad to educate consumers on Snuggle® products, the benefits of using fabric softener and laundry best practices.



Joining the Snuggle® Squad will be:

Caroline Solomon , Home Organizing & Lifestyle Expert

Holding a BA in Psychology from Harvard and having worked in the beauty editorial world for many years, Caroline brings a unique sense of pragmatism and polish to the home organizing world. She's used her expertise to transform many cluttered homes into beautifully curated spaces. Coupled with her elevated editorial background, Caroline enjoys creating compelling short-form videos on home organization, cleaning and tidying. Her goal is to support brands to highlight their products and mission through unique video content.

Mika Kleinschmidt , Television Personality

Mika Kleinschmidt is a Tampa realtor with a passion for finding the perfect house for each of her clients. Mika teams up with her husband, developer Brian Kleinschmidt , in their HGTV series "100 Day Dream Home " to build and design the perfect house for their clients - all in 100 days or less. Mika and Brian were the season 2 winners of HGTV's hit competition show "Rock the Block ."

Laura Claps , Content Creator

Laura is a married mom of two children, a boy and a girl, whose content revolves around marriage life and parent humor. Aside from running her own business at home, she loves creating funny videos about her day-to-day family life which is extremely relatable to parents and kids alike. She has various series including "DUPES!", "Supermarket Shake-up", "Moms vs. Dads", "Does It Work?", "Kid Convos" and more! She has been featured on NBC's "California Live", "Bustle", "MSN", "Ellentube", "WISH-TV", "Yahoo", "The Sun" as well as TikTok's own Instagram page. Additionally, she is a TikTok Creator Marketplace Certified Creator. All of her content is family friendly and sure to brighten up your day.

"In times of stress and uncertainty, sometimes all it takes is a little bit of fresh Snuggly Softness®

to evoke the reminder of home," said Allison Feldman, VP Marketing - Fabric Softener & Personal Care Brands at Henkel. "Snuggle plays an active role in helping consumers add thoughtful touches of comfort everywhere, everyday, which is why we're so excited to continue the buzz of our new campaign and announce our alignment with brand partners like Katelyn, Mika, Caroline and Laura. As busy women, they know that through all the clutter or business of life, sometimes all it can take is the familiar smell of Snuggle to bring you that sense of calm and comfort. We are so excited to highlight each of our Snuggle® Squad's expertise and tap into their dynamic consumer bases to share the magic of Snuggle!

Katelyn Brown and the Snuggle® Squad will premiere their first pieces of content for Snuggle® in September 2024. For more information on the Snuggle® brand and the Snuggle® Squad, visit Snuggle

and @snuggle_bear on Instagram.

About Snuggle®

Snuggle® fabric softener has been making the world a softer place for over 30 years, providing the ultimate in Snuggly Softness and long-lasting freshness to loads of laundry. The Snuggle® line offers a variety of high-quality fabric conditioning products, including liquid softeners, dryer sheets, and in-wash scent boosters that make clothes snuggly soft while providing long-lasting freshness. See

for full details .

About

Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.6 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2023, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit and on Twitter @Henkel_NA .

