(MENAFN) The Middle East is increasingly on the brink of a catastrophic war, with regional powers being driven by escalating internal and external pressures. The conflict has dramatically intensified since October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a significant assault on Israel, which triggered a strong retaliatory response from the Israeli military. The ongoing struggle between Israelis and Palestinians is further complicated by conflicting demands: Palestinians are calling for a return to the 1967 borders and the creation of a state with East Jerusalem as its capital, while Israel remains steadfast in rejecting these concessions. This deadlock has exacerbated the already high tensions, complicating diplomatic efforts aimed at resolution.



Amidst this turmoil, some Western officials, particularly in the United States, suggest that a ceasefire agreement may be on the horizon. This optimism is partly attributed to Iran’s restrained response to the assassination of Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, 2024. Despite the assassination, Iran has so far avoided direct retaliation, possibly in an effort to stabilize the region.



Yet, despite these cautious hopes, numerous forces both within and outside the region continue to fuel the conflict. These actions threaten to result in significant loss of life, the potential collapse of multiple states, and severe global repercussions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlighted these concerns during a press conference on August 27. Lavrov argued that some actors involved in the Middle Eastern conflict are intentionally perpetuating hostilities to achieve their political objectives. According to Lavrov, these parties appear to be leveraging ongoing violence to influence the global political landscape, further endangering regional stability and international peace.

