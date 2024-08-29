Continuous shelling of Gaza leaves martyrs, wounded

(MENAFN) A series of intense Israeli air and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip has resulted in multiple casualties and significant damage. Tonight, the relentless bombardment has claimed the lives of several Palestinian citizens and left many others in various parts of the territory.



Local sources reported that an Israeli hit a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, located in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of a child and injuries to others. This attack was part of a broader assault that included Israeli artillery shelling and drone strikes targeting northern areas west of Nuseirat, as well as regions northeast of Deir al-Balah.



In a separate raid, five civilians sustained injuries when Israeli forces attacked a residence belonging to the Jedi family on Al-Eshreen Street, situated to the east of Nuseirat camp. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.



In the southern Gaza Strip, rescue and ambulance teams recovered the bodies of four martyrs following an assault on the Oraibi area, north of Rafah. Additionally, Israeli forces detonated residential buildings west of the city, further contributing to the destruction and displacement in the region.



Israeli warplanes also conducted a series of raids on the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, located southeast of Gaza City. These airstrikes resulted in further civilian casualties and injuries.



In Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli shelling near the Bani Suheila roundabout resulted in one death and several injuries. Additional shelling from Israeli artillery targeted the entrance to Khuza’a town and the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, causing further loss of life and injuries among the civilian population.



The continuous barrage of air and artillery strikes underscores the escalating violence and the severe humanitarian impact on Gaza's residents.

