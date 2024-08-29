CSTO: West Trying To Increase Its Influence In South Caucasus
The situation remains tense in the Central Asia region and the
South Caucasus, Azernews reports, citing Andrey
Serdyukov, the head of the Collective Security Treaty Organization
(CSTO) Joint Headquarters, as he said during a briefing.
He noted that the situation in the South Caucasus is complicated
due to the West's desire to increase its influence and unresolved
territorial issues.
"In the Central Asia region, risks and challenges related to
international terrorism, extremism, and the illegal spread of
weapons, narcotics, and psychotropic substances remain at a high
level. This poses a major threat to stability in the member states
of the organization," he noted.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is an
intergovernmental military alliance in Eurasia consisting of six
post-Soviet states: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia,
Armenia, and Tajikistan, formed in 2002. The Collective Security
Treaty has its origins in the Soviet Armed Forces, which was
replaced in 1992 by the United Armed Forces of the Commonwealth of
Independent States and was then itself replaced by the successor
armed forces of the respective independent states.
Similar to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty and the
Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance, Article 4 of the
Collective Security Treaty (CST) establishes that an aggression
against one signatory would be perceived as an aggression against
all. The 2002 CSTO charter reaffirmed the desire of all
participating states to abstain from the use or threat of force.
Therefore, signatories are prohibited from joining other military
alliances.
