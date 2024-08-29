Int'l Handball Tournament Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The International Handball dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has kicked off in Baku, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the ceremony, of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said that the tournament would contribute to the development of handball in Azerbaijan. He thanked the Azerbaijan Handball Federation (AHF) for organizing the competition at a high level.

AHF Vice President Orkhan Abbasov noted that it was nice to see the participation of teams from fraternal countries - Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan - in the tournament.

After the official speeches, the international tournament was declared open.

Then the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played and a video dedicated to the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev was shown.

The event continued with an artistic part.

Six women's teams are participating in the competition at AHF Arena. Along with the Azerbaijani clubs "Azeryol", "Karabakh", "Kur", the Kazakh teams "Astana" and "Alatau Arulari", as well as the national team of Uzbekistan, are also competing for medals.

The tournament will end on September 7.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr