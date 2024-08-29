Int'l Handball Tournament Kicks Off In Baku
Date
8/29/2024 6:09:18 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The International Handball tournament dedicated to the memory of
National Leader Heydar Aliyev has kicked off in Baku,
Azernews reports.
Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid
Gayibov said that the tournament would contribute to the
development of handball in Azerbaijan. He thanked the Azerbaijan
Handball Federation (AHF) for organizing the competition at a high
level.
AHF Vice President Orkhan Abbasov noted that it was nice to see
the participation of teams from fraternal countries - Kazakhstan
and Uzbekistan - in the tournament.
After the official speeches, the international tournament was
declared open.
Then the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was
played and a video dedicated to the memory of the National Leader
Heydar Aliyev was shown.
The event continued with an artistic part.
Six women's teams are participating in the competition at AHF
Arena. Along with the Azerbaijani clubs "Azeryol", "Karabakh",
"Kur", the Kazakh teams "Astana" and "Alatau Arulari", as well as
the national team of Uzbekistan, are also competing for medals.
The tournament will end on September 7.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN29082024000195011045ID1108614608
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.