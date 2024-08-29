Türkiye’s benchmark stock sees 0.05 percent increase on Thursday’s session start

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Türkiye’s benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened at 9,762.37 points, marking a marginal increase of 0.05 percent or 5.21 points from its previous closing figure. This small rise follows a slight gain of 0.09 percent the day before, when the reached 9,757.16 points. The modest upturn continues to reflect a stable trading environment, with the BIST 100 demonstrating resilience in the face of fluctuating market conditions.



On Wednesday, the BIST 100's daily transaction volume totaled 66 billion Turkish liras, which is approximately USD1.94 billion. This level of activity highlights ongoing investor engagement and market liquidity. The consistent trading volumes suggest a steady interest in Turkish equities, despite broader economic uncertainties.



As of 10:20 a.m. local time (07:20 GMT) on Thursday, the exchange rates were reported as follows: the US dollar was trading at 34.0850 Turkish liras, the euro at 37.9170 Turkish liras, and the British pound at 45.0480 Turkish liras. These rates reflect the current state of currency fluctuations impacting Türkiye’s financial markets and its interactions with global economies.



In the commodities sector, the price of gold was quoted at USD2,517.77 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was trading around USD77.60 per barrel. These commodity prices play a crucial role in influencing both domestic economic conditions and international trade dynamics, providing insights into global market trends and economic health.

