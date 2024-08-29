European shares end Wednesday with gains except for UK

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, European stock exchanges ended the day on a positive note, with most markets seeing gains except for the UK. The STOXX Europe 600, a broad that captures approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, saw a modest increase of 1.72 points, or 0.33 percent. This pushed the index to a close of 520.60, reflecting a steady performance across the continent.



In individual country markets, France's CAC 40 registered a slight rise of 11 points, translating to a 0.16 percent increase. This brought the CAC 40 to a final value of 7,577. Meanwhile, Italy's FTSE MIB experienced a more pronounced gain, climbing 101 points, or 0.3 percent, to finish at 33,880. Both indices showed positive movement, contributing to the overall uplift in European markets.



Germany's DAX emerged as the strongest performer of the day, demonstrating a robust gain of 100 points, or 0.54 percent. This upward movement led the DAX to close at 18,782, showcasing a significant rise compared to its peers. Spain's IBEX 35 also contributed to the positive trend, although its increase was more modest, gaining five points or 0.05 percent to end at 11,332.



Conversely, the UK's FTSE 100 was an outlier in the generally favorable European trading day. It recorded a small loss of 1.6 points, equivalent to a 0.02 percent decline, closing at 8,343. Despite the slight drop, the overall European markets ended the session on a higher note, with the UK’s performance standing in contrast to the gains observed elsewhere.

