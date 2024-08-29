Earthquake Of 5.4 Magnitude Jolt Parts Of Pakistan
Date
8/29/2024 3:13:29 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolted several parts of Pakistan with its epicenter located in the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan on Thursday, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
According to PMD, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.4 and its epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan at a depth of 215 kilometers. The tremors were felt in most parts of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province including Mardan, Malakand, Hangu, Buner, Shangla, Dir and Charsadda districts.
The quake was also felt in federal capital Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore cities. No loss of life has been reported so far due to the earthquake. (end)
sb
MENAFN29082024000071011013ID1108613925
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.