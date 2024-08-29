Earthquake Of 5.4 Magnitude Jolt Parts Of Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolted several parts of Pakistan with its epicenter located in the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan on Thursday, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to PMD, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.4 and its epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan at a depth of 215 kilometers. The tremors were felt in most parts of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province including Mardan, Malakand, Hangu, Buner, Shangla, Dir and Charsadda districts.

The quake was also felt in capital Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore cities. No loss of life has been reported so far due to the earthquake. (end)

sb







MENAFN29082024000071011013ID1108613925