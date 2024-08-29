Joker: Folie A Deux: When Will Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga's Film Will Release In India? Know Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India has made a stunning announcement: Joker: Folie à Deux, the much-awaited sequel to the 2019 hit, will be released in Indian cinemas on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. This is two days ahead of the film's initial international release date. The announcement has excited fans all around the country who have been waiting for the next chapter in the famed Joker's story.

Joker: Folie à Deux, directed by Todd Phillips, will star Joaquin Phoenix in his Oscar-winning portrayal as Arthur Fleck, the unstable comic who evolves into the renowned villain. Lady Gaga makes her long-awaited entrance in the Joker world, adding a new aspect to the sequel. Her part, which is being kept under wraps, is intended to provide a fresh layer to the dark story that has enthralled audiences worldwide.

The early release date in India coincides with Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday celebrated on October 2. This date will likely attract big crowds to theatres, giving the picture a strong start in one of the world's most important film marketplaces. Warner Bros India's choice to capitalise on this national holiday demonstrates the increasing importance of the Indian box office for major Hollywood productions.

Joker: Folie à Deux continues Arthur Fleck's narrative, continuing his institutionalisation at Arkham Asylum and his struggle with his dual identities as The Joker. The sequel aims to dive further into Arthur's mind, exploring themes of love and music as he navigates his chaotic existence.

The film also stars Oscar winners Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), as well as Zazie Beetz repeating her role from the first film. Joker: Folie à Deux, with its unique combination of psychological drama and musical components, is expected to be one of 2024's most talked-about releases.

