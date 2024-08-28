IEC Moves Forward With Ballot Printing After Candidate Withdrawals Finalised

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced on Tuesday that it is entering the key phase of printing ballots following the release of final candidate lists for local electoral districts.

Mohammad Rawashdeh, IEC spokesperson, underscored the importance of this stage, emphasising that the ballot printing process must be executed with the highest precision to minimise the risk of errors, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



The IEC On Monday confirmed that the deadline for candidate withdrawals from local lists in the 2024 parliamentary has officially passed.



Rawashdeh also disclosed that the IEC has finalised the number of polling centres and ballot boxes across the Kingdom, ensuring an adequate supply of ballot boxes to prevent overcrowding at polling stations.

The IEC on Tuesday published detailed information about the polling and counting centres for the 2024 parliamentary elections on its website, covering 18 electoral districts. It also said there will be 1,649 polling and counting centres equipped with 5,843 ballot boxes.



Rawashdeh noted that this year's setup is consistent with previous elections, with a slight increase in the number of centres and boxes.

In compliance with Article 29, Paragraph (A) of the Election Law for the Lower House No. 4 of 2022, the IEC is mandated to designate the locations of polling and counting centres, as well as the number of ballot boxes, at least ten days before the election.

Regarding candidate withdrawals, Rawashdeh reported that 17 candidates have officially withdrawn, and ballot papers for local districts will be printed accordingly. He also said that the election law sets a withdrawal deadline, ending 15 days before the election, a requirement the IEC has strictly adhered to.

Also on Wednesday, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh announced that election day, slated for September 10, 2024, will be an official holiday for ministries, public departments, and public and private institutions.

The decision aims to enable employees to fully exercise their right to vote in the upcoming election for the 20th Parliament.