(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Libya's ongoing crisis is a microcosm of the nation's broader struggle for stability and economic survival.



Since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been embroiled in a power struggle between two main factions: the UN-recognized of National Unity in Tripoli and the eastern forces led by military leader Khalifa Haftar.



This division has plunged the country into chaos, severely impacting the operations of the Central of Libya (CBL ), which is crucial for managing the nation's oil revenues.



The political fracture in Libya has created a dual power structure that complicates governance and economic management.



The Tripoli-based government and the eastern factions have been at odds, each vying for control over the country's resources.







This division has made it difficult to implement cohesive national policies. This is particularly true for economic management and the distribution of oil revenues, which are Libya's primary economic lifeline.



The central bank has become a focal point in this power struggle. The dismissal of CBL governor Sadiq al-Kabir by the Tripoli government was a significant flashpoint, leading to resistance from eastern factions and a halt in oil production.



This disruption has had dire economic consequences, as Libya's economy is heavily reliant on oil. The reduction in crude oil production to 1,175,000 barrels per day in July 2024 underscores the severity of the crisis.

International Calls for Dialogue Amid Libya's Crisis

International stakeholders, including the United Nations and the United States, have called for dialogue among Libya's divided leaders as a means to resolve the crisis.



The emphasis is on achieving a consensus that respects the independence of the CBL and adheres to established political frameworks.



Dialogue is seen as the only viable path forward to stabilize the nation and prevent further economic deterioration.



Despite past challenges, Libya's economy showed resilience with a 10% growth in 2023. However, the current banking crisis threatens to reverse these gains.



Falling oil prices have reduced government revenues while rising expenses from increased salaries and subsidies have escalated public debt.



The International Monetary Fund warns that while the oil sector holds growth potential, political instability and global market shifts pose significant risks to economic stability.



The international community continues to mediate, urging Libyan factions to engage in dialogue to prevent further escalation of conflicts.



The crisis highlights the critical importance of governance stability in maintaining national economic health.



Without a broad political solution that addresses both the banking crisis and overarching governance challenges, Libya risks enduring cycles of instability and economic setbacks.



In essence, Libya's bankin crisis is emblematic of the nation's broader struggle for political and economic stability.



It underscores the urgent need for a unified approach to governance that can ensure the effective management of the country's resources and foster long-term economic growth.

MENAFN28082024007421016031ID1108612868