The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Curt R. Bigelow As A Top Pinnacle Professional

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FREDERICK, Colo., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Curt R. Bigelow is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Business Development field.



Mr. Bigelow's remarkable career stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to business development and leadership. With a wealth of experience spanning diverse sectors, he has consistently exhibited exceptional acumen and leadership prowess, solidifying his status as a visionary in the field of information technology.

Throughout his illustrious journey, Mr.

Bigelow has navigated key roles that have contributed significantly to the growth and success of organizations. His professional trajectory includes serving as Managing Director at MBO Consulting, where his leadership acumen continues to drive strategic success.

Mr.

Bigelow's career commenced at Lockheed Martin Corporation, where he delved into a myriad of domains, including strategy, launch operations, finance, engineering, business development, information technology, and communications. This formidable foundation laid the groundwork for his exceptional career journey.

Subsequently, Mr.

Bigelow's career soared as he assumed the role of Partner at Accenture, further honing his business development and leadership skills. His tenure as Chief Operating Officer at Big Dunks LLC and Managing Director at PwC further showcased his remarkable ability to steer organizations toward excellence.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr.

Bigelow's life has been punctuated by extraordinary accomplishments. Notably, he managed the launch complex for the largest launch vehicles globally at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. His contribution earned him the prestigious Lockheed Martin Corporation's Controllers Achievement Award.

In addition to his business acumen, Mr.

Bigelow has made a name for himself in the world of bodybuilding. His dedication and hard work have led him to victory in multiple bodybuilding competitions, marking another facet of his multifaceted career.

Furthermore, Mr.

Bigelow's creative endeavors have found expression in the 2017 documentary, "Born To Lead: The Sal Aunese Story." This documentary achieved the distinction of becoming the number one sports documentary on CBS Sports, underscoring Mr. Bigelow's prowess as a producer and storyteller.

As Mr.

Bigelow celebrates 45 years of excellence, his vision for the future remains as vibrant as ever. He aims to continue forging impactful international deals, competing in bodybuilding competitions, and, most importantly, cherishing moments spent with his beloved grandchildren.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle