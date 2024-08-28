Armenia's Cultural Deprivation Pushes Diaspora To Hooliganism

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Read more
In our world, both philosophical and psychological factors shed
light on many dark issues. For example, a thief approaches the
behavior of others from his perspective, or a murderer sees
everyone as himself.
Over the centuries, Armenian diaspora organizations have become
so specialized in the field of crime and subversion that they have
begun to spread to all parts of the world and pose a serious
threat. Armenian diaspora organizations, formed mainly as
militarists, consider it normal to legalize joint cooperation even
with terrorist groups. The core of the concept of diaspora is
territorial claims, which exist everywhere Armenian society is
spread.
There is another typical characteristic of Armenia: contempt for
others...
It should be recalled that the Azerbaijan House was recently
opened in the United States to promote Azerbaijaniism and teach
Azerbaijani youths their native language abroad. Opened with the
participation of the Chairman of the State Committee on Work with
Diaspora, Fuad Muradov, the event stressed the importance of
further promotion of our native language, history, and culture, and
the involvement of youth in diaspora activity. After that event, a
meeting with the Azerbaijani community was held in the American
state of Virginia. At that meeting, Azerbaijan's diaspora policy
and activities, as well as the steps taken in the direction of
developing the relations of Azerbaijani compatriots with each
other, were emphasized.
It is the moral right of every nation and state to raise the
future generation in its own national spirit, regardless of
location. However, looking at it wrongly means not being able to
see fault in oneself. After 2020, some radical groups with the
Armenian diaspora behind them, which could not hide their
hysterics, have repeatedly demonstrated their aggression against
diplomatic corpses, government buildings, and even civilians,
whether in Lebanon, Canada or in American and European countries.
Not being able to digest Armenia's humiliating defeat in the 44-day
war pushed them to street marches and from there to
hooliganism.
However, the Azerbaijani society, whose lands were occupied for
more than 30 years, did not express such insulting statements
anywhere in the world – neither to the diplomatic corpses defending
Armenia nor even to the Armenian society. It means that patience is
the beginning of culture. A precious asset, which, unfortunately,
has never existed in Armenian society.
The Armenian media, which wanted to turn Azerbaijan's Youth
Development Strategy into an object of discussion, made another
mistake. It should be noted that "Youth policy" is included in the
first article of the law of Azerbaijan, and it is derived from the
values given by the state to youth in the whole country. Unlike
Armenians, Azerbaijan never looked at children and youth with
militaristic eyes, but rather as skilled specialists, builders, and
geniuses of the future.
On August 1-7, 2024, the 5th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth
"Youth for Green World" organized jointly with the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora in the
city of Lachin, which was freed from the Armenian occupation of
Azerbaijan, did not miss the reaction of the Armenian lobby. With
the participation of a total of 115 young people from 60 countries
in the camp, including Azerbaijanis living abroad and
representatives of other nations who have a friendly attitude
towards Azerbaijan, the event gave an opportunity to the
participants to explore the historical and cultural monuments of
Lachin and Garabagh region of Azerbaijan.
What is the issue that irritates Armenians here?
The sick Armenian mentality, which sees young people's learning
of its historical past as a defect, still perceives Azerbaijani
territories as its own. Unfortunately, this incurable disease is
passed from generation to generation in Armenian society. A society
that denies the crimes of its murderous genealogy is still unaware
of its homeland. The fact that such a society grows only in an
aggressive and radical spirit stems from its historical roots. Only
106 years have passed since 1918, and considering the advantages of
modern technology, this is not such a long history. When on
September 15, 1918, the city of Baku was under attack by the
Armenian Bolshevik Dashnaks, it was liberated by the units of
Azerbaijan's heroic army. The army's victory in Goychay was a
turning point in the war to liberate the eastern part of
Azerbaijan, including Baku, from Bolshevik and Dashnak
occupation.
Terrified by the fact that Azerbaijani youth learn the truth,
the Armenian debilism is not satisfied with this, it even tries to
deny the crimes committed in Garabagh in the 1990s. The sick
mentality that distorts the names of Azerbaijani toponyms, regions,
and cities denies the Armenian crimes committed in the formerly
occupied territories and at the same time in the current Armenian
territories, including Yerevan, where the Western Azerbaijani
community once lived.
During the Soviet bolshevism, the representatives of the
Armenian Dashnak party, which were mostly in the ruling circles,
constantly prevented the youth of Azerbaijan from knowing the
truth. Even those who wanted to learn and teach the truth faced
persecution and repression.
Today, the youth of sovereign Azerbaijan, who are growing up in
an independent spirit, scare Armenian mythmakers. Of course, unlike
Armenians, we educate and nurture children and the young generation
not with weapons, but with science and culture. Guns and violence
are not tools for raising a humane and intelligent future, but for
forming a violent and aggressive generation. Azerbaijan endured
this for 30 years, but in the end, not weapons, but our science,
culture, national values, and our youth, who will leave it as a
legacy to future generations, won.
MENAFN28082024000195011045ID1108612235
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.