Injury Toll From Air Strike On Kupiansk Rises To Eight
8/28/2024 3:15:23 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in a Russian air strike on Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, has increased to eight.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The number of those injured in Kupiansk has increased to eight people,” he posted.
As reported, at least three people were injured as Russian troops struck central Kupiansk with a guided aerial bomb on August 28.
