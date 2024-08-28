Mike Oberlander Joins Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast As ICF Construction Specialist For Southeast Massachusetts And Rhode Island

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREENLAND, N.H., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Atlantic Builders Northeast is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Oberlander as the new ICF specialist serving the southeast Massachusetts and Rhode Island regions. Oberlander brings more than 30 years of extensive sales experience to the team, coupled with a lifelong passion for home building and a deep expertise in insulated concrete form (ICF) construction.

Oberlander's hands-on experience and dedication to building have fueled his commitment to ICF, a construction method that is gaining significant traction across the United States due to its superior energy efficiency, disaster resilience and durability.

Oberlander will play a significant role in Atlantic Builders Supply's expanded efforts to support general contractors and concrete contractors with education, training and installation expertise for ICF projects .

In 2023, the ICF market was valued at $1.2 billion, with an anticipated category growth of 7.1% from 2024 to 2031.

Atlantic Builder's Supply Northeast is a premier distributor for Nudura ICF forms, which consist of two panels of expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam. The EPS foam serves as an insulating material, creating a sandwich-like structure around a concrete core. Insulated concrete forms made from EPS account for the largest share of the ICF market because of their superior thermal insulation values, light weight and competitive cost.

Much of the demand for ICF construction is driven by the reduction in heating and cooling expenses experienced throughout the life of the building. With stricter energy codes in place in many states across the U.S., builders and contractors are looking to ICF construction to meet these requirements.

In 2018, Oberlander took his passion for home building to the next level by obtaining certification in ICF construction, culminating in the completion of his own ICF home. His personal journey led him to obtain his general contractor license during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

"As someone who has worked with both traditional and ICF building methods, I can confidently say that the advantages of ICF are unmatched," says Oberlander. "From energy efficiency to structural integrity, ICF offers a level of performance that simply cannot be achieved with wood or other materials."

ICF construction is increasingly recognized in the U.S. as a superior alternative to traditional building methods, particularly in regions prone to extreme weather conditions. ICF structures are known to reduce heating and cooling costs by as much as 50%. They also offer enhanced durability, sound insulation, and resistance to natural disasters, such as northeasters, hurricanes and tornadoes. As building codes and consumer preferences continue to evolve toward sustainable and resilient construction practices, ICF is poised to become a mainstream choice for builders, contractors and homeowners.

Oberlander's addition to the Atlantic Builders Supply team aligns with the company's commitment to advancing innovative and sustainable building solutions. His expertise in ICF, combined with the comprehensive support and resources of Atlantic Builders Supply, will empower more homeowners and contractors in Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts to embrace this cutting-edge technology.

"ICF is a construction method that offers great benefits, but is still not a familiar method to many contractors, developers and home owners," says Joe Harnois, president of Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast.

"A huge part of what we do is education so that those in the construction industry can have a better understanding of all of the benefits of ICF and become more comfortable with this impressive construction method. Mike helps us expand that education process and is an additional resource for our customers when they need a trusted advisor to assist with a project."

Atlantic Builders Supply is committed to providing the education and expertise builders and contractors need as they transition to this energy-efficient, sustainable construction practice.



