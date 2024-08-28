Kuwaiti-Egyptian Labor Cmte Meets In Cairo, Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The second session of the Kuwaiti-Egyptian committee was held in Cairo, discussing issues pertaining to bilateral cooperation.

The session was chaired by Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign for Consulate Affairs Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani and Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Badri.

Speaking to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Daihani said that the meeting had touched on issues of mutual interest including the status of Egyptian labors in Kuwait.

He affirmed that there was an understanding between the two sides on issues pertaining to the excellent bilateral ties and the best ways to move them forward.

Ambassador Al-Daihani pointed out that the Egyptian side had provided a briefing on the mechanism to evaluate skills of Egyptian labor and licenses given to allow them to pursue work.

The Kuwaiti delegation to this meeting consisted of representatives from the Interior and Health Ministries in addition the Public Authority of Manpower.

Today's session is part of a series of sessions preparing for the Kuwaiti-Egyptian High committee meeting to be headed by Foreign Ministers of both countries next month. (end)

