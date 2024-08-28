Monument Consulting Announces 2024 Strategic Suppliers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICHMOND,

Va., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Consulting is proud to announce the launch of their Strategic Supplier Recognition Program. This program is designed to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of its most valued Supplier Partners that support their Managed (MSP) client portfolio. These Strategic Suppliers play a crucial role in driving their success, fostering innovation, and enhancing the quality of their services.

Ryan Baker, President of Monument Consulting, shares: "Monument has always recognized and appreciated the value our supplier partners offer to our MSP programs, and ultimately our mutual customers. The work they do and the resources they place with our customers is hard work. As a former Supplier myself, I understand the ups and downs of their day-to-day work and appreciate the support they provide Monument as the

sourcing engines that ensure our programs are a success."

These valued Supplier Partners were selected as they demonstrated that they:



Act as true partners who work to provide strategic market intel and partner with Monument

Results-oriented and driven to program performance and compliance

Are proactive and responsive Represent Monument well to their clients and potential prospects

2024 Strategic Suppliers – Staff Aug

Our 2024 Staff Aug Strategic Suppliers include: A2C Consulting, Aerotek, Inc., Apex Systems, Aston Carter, Dexian, eTeam, Inc., Experis, Insight Global, Kforce, Matlen Silver, Mindlance, SPECTRAFORCE, SSi People, TalentBurst, Inc, TEKsystems, The Judge Group, and Ursus, Inc.

2024 Strategic Suppliers – Diversity

Our 2024 Diversity Strategic Suppliers include: Apidel Technologies, LLC., ApTask Global, Dexian, Dunhill Staffing Systems, eTeam, Inc., Kelly Mitchell Group, Mindlance, PeopleReady, SPECTRAFORCE, and ZTEK CONSULTING INC

2024 Strategic Suppliers – SOW / Services Procurement

Our 2024 SOW / Services Procurement Strategic Suppliers include: Apexon, GalaxE Solutions, an Endava company, Globant (NYSE: GLOB )., IBM, Infosys, Insight Global, Photon, Slalom, Thirdbridge, Thought Logic, and Virtusa Corporation.

"Congratulations to the Staff Aug Suppliers and Services Suppliers who have been named to our inaugural Strategic Supplier Recognition Program. It is a pleasure succeeding together, growing our companies together, expanding our footprints and most importantly taking care of our mutual customers. Here's to your success. Cheers!"

About Monument Consulting:

Monument Consulting is a Total Workforce Management company delivering meaningful solutions that can be customized and tailored to address our client's unique challenges. These solutions range from tactical execution to fully outsourced and managed programs (Contingent Workforce Programs, or "MSP").

Through focused business process re-engineering and technology, our team can help your HR, Procurement, and IT departments take advantage of combining business needs with cutting edge technology. Monument has extensive experience delivering in the HCM space and VMS market and our unique focus allows your team to benefit from a holistic approach to managing your talent. Learn more on .

Monument is built on a commitment to our people and our shared values. Through our genuine passion for delivery, relentless pursuit of perfection, and bold decision making, we are creating a more agile workforce so businesses can dream bigger and achieve more.

Media contact: [email protected] , (804) 622-9992

SOURCE Monument Consulting