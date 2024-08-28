AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DATE OF PUBLICATION FINANCIAL RESULTS FIRST SEMESTER 2024 AND CONFERENCE CALL
Vienna, August 28, 2024
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG hereby informs the investing public, that it will publish the results of First Semester 2024 in line with the published Financial Calendar 2024. The publication will be done on 29.08.2024 after the end of the session in ATHEX and VSE. Further, on 30.08.2024 (Athens time 14:00/Vienna time 13:00) a conference call will be held for the presentation of such results.
ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,700 people and is publicly traded on both the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG.
