Training And Corporate Culture

(MENAFN- 3BL) Sofidel

Corporate culture has long been regarded as the set of organizational procedures and knowledge of the organization. Today it is much more than that: it is the set of values, actions, principles, goals, and rules that characterize the business. It serves to define its identity and is indispensable for engaging employees and succeeding in achieving the organization's goals. Therefore, the corporate culture involves everyone and not only the management .

In this sense, training gains even more value because it helps to create or strengthen corporate culture and to share it at different levels of the business. When values are shared by all – as experience shows – the benefits are apparent in terms of economics and reputation: productivity increases, a sense of belonging is enhanced, and absenteeism and turnover rates are reduced.

Seminars and refresher courses provide an opportunity to learn more about techniques, tools, and regulations and also, increasingly, to share the sustainability strategy. Continuing education is of increasing value for companies that want to grow culturally and be able to attract and retain young people from generations of“sustainable natives”.

Read more about topics related to environmental and social sustainability, themes and projects close to us in terms of culture and corporate modus operandi on our Soft&Green blog.