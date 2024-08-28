Annals Of Family Medicine: New Research Reveals Major Disconnect Between Patient Expectations And Experiences In Long COVID Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PROVIDENCE,

R.I., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As post-COVID-19 Conditions or "Long COVID" continues to challenge millions of Americans, a new study published in Annals of Family reveals that patients frequently face barriers and frustrations when seeking care. The study, titled "Challenges in Receiving Long Care: A Qualitative Interview Study Among Primary Care Patients About Their Expectations and Experiences ," shows a major disconnect between the expectations of long-COVID patients and the realities of the U.S. care system.

Between 2022 and 2023, researchers conducted 20 interviews with primary care patients from a long COVID triage clinic at the University of Utah, analyzing 19 of these interviews. Participants averaged 54 years old, and 53% were female. Most participants were first infected with COVID-19 in 2020 (32%) or 2021 (47%). In this qualitative study, authors sampled exclusively primary care patients in the U.S., offering unique insights into the challenges these patients face.

Key Findings:

Patient Expectations: Participants described two main categories of expectations: those for their practitioners and those for treatment. Patients expected their primary care practitioners to be knowledgeable about post-COVID Conditions and attentive to their individual conditions. For treatment expectations, patients expected to engage in collaborative processes with their practitioner.

Patient Experiences: The study revealed two types of patient experiences. Positive interactions with practitioners occurred when providers were honest and validating, while negative experiences were marked by patients feeling dismissed or discouraged. Additionally, patients described significant challenges in navigating the fragmented U.S. health care system, particularly in coordinating care, treatment, testing, and payment.

"While many systemic barriers are largely out of providers' control, validation and continuous support from PCPs, alongside coordinated care and communication among the care team, might improve care quality for patients with long COVID," the authors write.

Despite facing numerous barriers and frustrations, patients expressed a strong desire to collaborate with their health care providers to improve treatment outcomes. Primary care practitioners and other health care professionals can better align patients' experiences with their expectations by listening to their concerns, validating their symptoms, and advocating for their needs. These actions are essential for delivering patient-centered, effective care and ultimately improving health outcomes for long-COVID patients.

Article Cited:

Challenges in Receiving Long COVID Care: A Qualitative Interview Study Among Primary Care Patients About Their Expectations and Experiences

Elena Gardner, MPH, Alex Lockrey, Kirsten L. Stoesser, MD, Jennifer P. Leiser, MD, Jeanette Brown, MD, PhD, Bernadette Kiraly, MD, Dominik J. Ose, DrPH

