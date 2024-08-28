Fight For Change: Join PUTT For The 2024 Optumrx Protest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PUTT will be advocating for PBM reform by participating in the OptumRx Protest. PUTT is asking for pharmacists, patients, and community advocates to join them!

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pharmacists United for Truth &Transparency (PUTT ) will be advocating for PBM reform by participating in the 2024 OptumRx Protest. PUTT is asking for pharmacists, patients, and community advocates to join them in this fight for change!Date: Friday, September 13, 2024Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM central timeLocation: The public sidewalk in front of OptumRx headquartersAddress: 11000 Optum Circle, Eden Prairie, MN 55344Securely Register HereKnown to most Americans as their "prescription drug benefit plan" provider, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are the giant corporate middlemen whose practices have been found to artificially inflate the consumer and end payer's cost of prescription medications. Spread pricing and rebate kickbacks are among many controversial PBM practices that made pharmacy benefits management a $300 billion industry.“The aim of the protest is to call out years of questionable practices that have resulted in numerous documented cases of patient harm, independent pharmacy closures, and the little evidence of cost savings at the pharmacy counter that OptumRx and its fellow 'Big 3' PBMs' promise,” said Monique Whitney, PUTT's Executive Director.“We can no longer afford to remain silent. We must call out the ways in which OptumRx and the other giant, vertically integrated PBMs have helped themselves to outsized profits at the expense of the American industry and taxpayers.”According to a National Community Pharmacists Association survey , 32 percent of independent pharmacy owners say they are considering closing their doors in 2024, the result of below-cost reimbursements on prescriptions and other PBM revenue schemes threatening the viability in independent pharmacies. Independent pharmacy closures have led to emerging“pharmacy deserts” in rural and urban areas, decimating patient access to critical medications and health care across the U.S.About PUTTPUTT is a non-profit advocacy organization founded by independent pharmacists and pharmacy owners devoted to exposing the truth about the anti-competitive tactics of PBMs. PUTT seeks to educate patients, lawmakers, health plan sponsors and the public about the deeply negative effects of the PBM industry on U.S. healthcare and the rising prices of prescription medications. PUTT serves as an industry watchdog, collecting evidence of PBM fraudulent practices and abuse and using that information to educate others.PUTT members are pharmacists, doctors, patients, consumers, lawmakers, taxpayers and community members. Learn more about our advocacy and how you can join us at .###

