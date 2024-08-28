KRCS Distributes School Essentials To Families In Need

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- With the academic year fast approaching, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced on Wednesday the distribution of school bags filled with essential supplies to families in need.

Thanks to the support of participating banks and companies, this program will distribute 2,200 school bags before the start of the academic year, KRCS Vice Chairman Anwar Al-Hasawi told KUNA.

The school bags will include all the necessary tools that students might need to excel in their academic careers, such as calculators, pencil cases, notebooks, and other items, he added.

Al-Hasawi emphasized that this annual initiative reflects KRCS's belief in and commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to their most basic right: education. (end)

